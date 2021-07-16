The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed southbound on Sunday, July 18, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. as they approach the Mid-County Interchange, Exit 20 in Montgomery County.
Motorists traveling southbound on I-476 approaching the Mid-County Interchange will be directed off the PA Turnpike at I-276 westbound and guided towards the Norristown Interchange, Exit 333, officials stated.
There, motorists can continue to I-476 southbound or take the exit to Plymouth Road and re-enter the PA Turnpike to continue traveling eastbound on I-276.
For westbound motorists traveling I-276, the Exit 20 westbound ramp to I-476 south will also be closed. Motorists traveling to I-476 south will be directed to the Norristown Interchange, Exit 333, to continue to I-476 southbound, authorities say.
The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely apply pavement markings for travel lane reconfigurations needed for All-Electronic Tolling in the southbound travel lanes at the Mid-County Interchange.
Motorists traveling northbound on I-476 will not be impacted during this closure.
Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel say they will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers. Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours.
Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly, as work schedules are said to be subject to change based on weather conditions.
To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, motorists can use one of many resources.
Travel advisors recommend downloading the 511PA Smartphone app, going online to the Turnpike Travel Conditions Map, or dialing 511 on a mobile device, if in need of any assistance.