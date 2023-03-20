The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising drivers traveling northbound on Interstate 476 Tuesday to be prepared for slow-moving or stopped traffic approaching the Mid-County Interchange, Exit 20, in Montgomery County.

Work is being performed on the overhead electronic tolling equipment, closing the northbound Express lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the commission.

Crews will close the northbound Express lanes, but customers will still be able to use the conventional tolling lanes through the toll plaza on the right side. The commission says drivers should be aware that the conventional tolling lanes have a posted speed limit of 15 mph.

Changeable message signs will also provide information. Drivers are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone.