A Bucks County superintendent has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year.
Bridget O'Connell was given the award by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
They say she is an outstanding leader, and is involved in both her community and advocacy for education.
She's been with the Palisades School District for 10 years.
Under her, the district has received numerous honors, including "Top 100 Best High Schools in Pennsylvania."
O’Connell will be honored at a special local event in 2022. As the Pennsylvania honoree, she and 49 other state honorees will be recognized in February during the AASA National Conference on Education.
O’Connell earned her Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees from Lehigh University and is a graduate of Easton Area High School.
"Dr. O’Connell is the consummate professional,” said Dr. Mark Hoffman, Executive Director of Bucks County I.U. “She has mentored countless educators, administrators and colleague superintendents throughout her career. She is active locally among Bucks County superintendents and is seen as a leader-among-peers in southeastern Pennsylvania and in the Lehigh Valley.”
“Dr. O’Connell [is] an educational and community leader that truly seeks to understand the complexities of public health in order to clearly communicate reliable and accurate information not only to her school district community but throughout the county,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department.