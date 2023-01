PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing juvenile.

Logan Stenger, of Palmer Township, is 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to township police.

Police say Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-759-2200. You may also anonymously submit a tip. Please refer to Incident # 23-00849.