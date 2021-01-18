For eight years the Perkiomen Valley School District has been doing a day of service for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
"I felt sort of defeated, we're not going to be able to do it because usually everybody is together and we need to work closely together," said Jessica Lester, the district's manager of school and community engagement.
But the despair turned to hope when the group switched from collecting items inside to holding a drive-up event in the school parking lot.
"It makes me feel good, I just want to give back to the community and I think it is a really good thing they are doing here," said student Kelsey Leonard.
Students and volunteers collected clothing, books, eye glasses, and food for those in need. The food was wrapped with messages of encouragement and some say-on a day honoring a man full of hope-it helps them hope for a better future.
"There's always so much need, especially now with the pandemic. There's a lot of families that are suffering," said Judy Lofton, with the MLK Day Steering Committee.
There was no specific goal, other than making sure the community has something, even if it wasn't the normal day of service in the district.
The full trucks showed people were ready to help.
"Every year we get to do more and more projects and we partner with more of our organizations and it's a worthwhile thing," said volunteer Monique Zelin.
"We make the world a better place by interacting with each other and doing what we can to help each other," Lofton said.