BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A Lackawanna County man is accused of setting fire to his roommate's parents' home in Bucks County, leaving a 79-year-old man dead.
Christopher Gillie, 61, is facing a slew of charges, including homicide, arson, burglary and more, in the Sunday morning fire in Buckingham Township that killed Julius Drelick, according to court paperwork.
A neighbor's surveillance footage shows Gillie, whose address is listed in Scranton, driving up to the home around 2 a.m. Sunday in a vehicle later determined to belong to his roommate, who is the daughter of the couple who lived at the home, authorities said. Video then shows him drive away just before 3 a.m., the paperwork says.
Fire was reported in the home in the 5700 block of Private Drive just after 3 a.m., and firefighters arrived to find one of the homeowners outside, saying her husband was still trapped inside.
She said she and her husband had difficulty getting around, and that after smelling smoke and hearing a smoke alarm, she was able to use the motorized chair lift to get down, paperwork says. The fire shut off the electricity before the chair made it back up to the second floor for her husband, investigators say.
The home was fully involved in smoke and fire, and by the time firefighters could get inside, they found Drelick dead on the second floor, authorities said.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in the family room and outside the home, and an accelerant was used, authorities said. Several beer cans were also found around the home.
The woman contacted her daughter, who lives near Scranton, who then noticed that her roommate, Gillie, was gone, as were her SUV and the keys to her parents' home.
Gillie was stopped in the SUV shortly before 8 a.m., strongly smelling of gasoline, the paperwork says. He had a lighter on the passenger seat, as well as a rifle stolen from the couple's home, and he told police he was drunk.
Gillie is behind bars in Bucks County, as there is no bail for homicide charges.
Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.
The Bucks County district attorney set a news conference for Monday afternoon to discuss the charges. Watch it LIVE at 2 p.m. here at WFMZ.com