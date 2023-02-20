Disturbing new details are emerging about the killing of a Temple University officer with ties to Allentown.

Court records say the suspect, a teenager, shot Officer Christopher Fitzgerald several more times after he was already down on the ground.

"(Chris) was just doing his job, no matter what. He had family. Justice for Chris," said Ivan Perez, Christopher Fitzgerald's cousin.

Emotions ran high as family members of the slain Temple University officer visited the memorial site set up for him.

He was fatally shot Saturday night while police say he was trying to intervene during a robbery. The 31-year-old Fitzgerald was the son of former Allentown Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

According to court documents, video surveillance shows Officer Chris Fitzgerald chasing a male dressed in all black in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue. Fitzgerald catches up to the male and they get in a struggle, and the male then fires a handgun at Fitzgerald, who falls to the ground.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, then stands over Fitzgerald and fires several more shots at his face and torso, police say. The teen then tries to take the officer's gun but can't get it out of the holster, then he goes through the officer's pockets before running away.

Once Pfeffer leaves the scene, he's seen stealing a car and driving it for a distance until he ditches it and gets picked up by his mom, the documents say.

He went to his home Saturday night in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, which is where he was arrested Sunday morning.

Police say thanks to the surveillance video, it only took them 12 hours to track down Pfeffer and take him into custody.

"We were fortunate enough to take the subject into custody without incident," said U.S. Marshal Rob Clark.

Officers used Fitzpatrick's handcuffs to arrest Pfeffer, a move that Clark says is tradition when there is a fallen officer.

"We thought it was important to remember Officer Fitzgerald by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Clark said.

Pfeffer was transferred to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility early Monday morning. He had a preliminary arraignment Monday morning and is scheduled to be back in court March 7.

He's charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges related to the carjacking, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said his thoughts and prayers are with Fitzgerald's family and the Temple University community.

"When a person makes the choice to attack police, it is also a strike against our civil society," Roca said Monday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered flags across Pennsylvania to be lowered to half-staff.