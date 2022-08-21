LANDSALE, Pa. -- A Montgomery County community celebrated its 150th anniversary.
A parade in Lansdale was part of the borough's 150th anniversary week.
The class of 2035 marched in the parade.
There were also floats, music, classic cars and more.
One of the organizers explained what inspired the celebration.
"I thought with what's going on in the world with COVID these last two years, there's been a little bit of stress between the school districts, our private schools, and all the citizens here in Lansdale, North Penn area, and what can we do to bring people together?" said Andy Havington.
The parade drew hundreds of marchers.