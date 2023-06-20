EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A chaotic school board meeting with a lengthy agenda is still underway in Bucks County.

It's not the first time the Pennridge School District has seen an hours-long meeting with a lot of fighting.

Tonight, most of the fighting centers around a curriculum firm that the school board hired.

At least 1,300 people oppose it.

And that's not all.

At least one board member said a policy set to be approved is illegal.

I've been to a lot of school board meetings as a reporter. This, by far, is the most chaotic.

Board members don't seem to agree on much.

But they've still moved ahead with a curriculum consulting firm that has dozens of people still speaking out.

For the first time, outraged parents and teachers got to hear from the CEO of that firm.

"What are you doing to the curriculum, to our children's future, and tax payer's money?"

"You claim you're trying to get it out, but you've brought it right in front of all of us."

One after the other during public comment, teachers and parents of the Pennridge School District in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County, made their position known

They're saying no to the already hired curriculum based consulting firm Vermilion Education.

"By a show of hands, who wants Vermillion to be part of our children's education? No one on the board is even raising their hand."

They say they're concerned because they believe Vermilion has a political agenda.

"You guys just have to admit this whole Vermilion thing is explicit bias."

For the first time ever, Vermilion Education CEO, Jordan Adam was supposed to join the conversation.

As of news time, that didn't happen.

And, hours before, people opposed a policy regarding bathrooms which states there will be separate public restrooms on the basis of sex.

According to one board member, the policy violates the law.

"I wish we had a little more compassion for our students and those that are struggling with this, and we would have had a much simpler solution to this that would be legal."

It's after 10 p.m. and the meeting is still in progress.

And there's another one tomorrow, where the board is supposed to move forward with policies that were discussed tonight.

No word from the board if they have any plans to rescind the consulting firm's contract.