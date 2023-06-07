PERKASIE, Pa. - A school board meeting in Bucks County may get heated again.

The Pennridge school board is scheduled to meet Wednesday night.

Parents are expected to voice their concerns over the hiring of a consulting agency, Vermilion Education, which is expected to take over the district's curriculum.

Those opposed to the new contract say Vermilion is closely connected with Hillsdale College, a private, conservative Christian school in Michigan.

A school board in Sarasota, Florida, recently voted against using Vermillion Education as a consulting firm for its schools.

Parents also tell 69 News the board has been tight-lipped during the contract process, and that they want transparency when it comes to their children's education.

On its website, Vermilion calls itself nonpartisan and says it brings a decade of education experience.

The topic came up at the packed board meeting on May 10 during the public comment portion. It became heated and a 45-minute recess was called, as were the local police.

It was also at that meeting the board passed a new policy 7-1 that mandates students to only use the bathroom of their biological gender.

School board members have not responded to 69 News' requests for comment ahead of the meeting. The district said it is not able to comment.

Wednesday night's meeting starts at 6 p.m. Meeting details and a livestream link can be found on the district website.

69 News will have a crew at the meeting and will have details later tonight.