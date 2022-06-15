Central Bucks parents are fired up over a proposed policy that establishes new criteria for the selection, removal, and replacement of library materials. Specifically, anything with visual or implied sex acts, written descriptions of sex, and in elementary and middle schools, nudity that isn't related to art or science.
Parent Vonna DeArmond is in favor of the proposal. She showed up at the meeting armed with an example from a district library.
"It's a web comic oh joy sex toy talking about a $10 vibrator. Is Central Bucks education educating our kids about sex toys?" said DeArmond.
The public comment at the meeting was limited to two hours. The majority of the parents and students who spoke said the policy goes too far.
"These rules amount to censorship, plain and simple. It's not just wrong, it's probably illegal. And once books start coming off the shelves at Central Bucks school, we will see you in court," said parent Kate Nazemi.
Three board members voted no on the first reading of the measure, saying they were concerned about the policy's impact on classic books.
Board members can be heard discussing the matter on the district's live stream of the meeting.
"The only reason you can challenge a book is based on sexually explicit material, but some of those classics clearly will have at least insinuations in the language," said one board member.
The proposal is so controversial, it has drawn the attention of the ACLU, which calls it problematic from a constitutional perspective.
"What the board is doing here is giving a handful of parents the decision-making authority over what books are going to be available to all students," said Vic Walczak, ACLU-PA Legal Director.
District officials were not available for comment on the policy, which is up for a second reading and a vote in July.