BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - Three people are charged in the death of a 4-month-old infant in Bucks County.
Bensalem Police were called to Oak Avenue in Bensalem Township in January for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.
Officials say the 4-month-old was found unresponsive in the living room of the home. Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures before the infant was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Langhorne.
The infant boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy of the infant revealed the presence of fentanyl in the child’s blood and the cause of death was determined to be adverse effects of fentanyl, reports Bensalem Township Police.
An investigation revealed that the infant’s parents, Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth, were in the home at the time of the incident.
A report from police describes the home as being covered in clothes, trash and old food. Police also discovered numerous drug baggies, syringes and a tourniquet commonly used for drug injection.
Police report the found items tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and cocaine.
Donna Westmoreland, the baby’s grandmother, was previously appointed as the baby’s foster mother. The Bucks County Juvenile Dependency Court issued a Shelter Care Order prohibiting Donna Westmoreland from leaving the infant unsupervised with Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth.
Donna Westmoreland admitted to leaving the infant unsupervised with his parents on the day of the infant’s death.
Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth were charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Felicity Westmoreland was arraigned on Thursday and taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility.
There is an active arrest warrant for Daniel Howarth.
Donna Westmoreland has been charged with child endangerment. She was arraigned Wednesday and taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility.
Bensalem Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Howarth or information about this case, to contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip here.