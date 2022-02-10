Parents in Bucks persevere in efforts to get coverage of life-saving drug for their daughter

While she's seen in a photo smiling in the sunshine, life is not a beach for 25-year-old Amber Rosenberger.
Amber struggles with a rare form of epilepsy.
"Basically, she will seize until they can pull her out of it or until we lose her. We actually almost lost her twice," said Lisa Rosenberger, Amber's mom.
For 15 years, Amber has been taking an anticonvulsant called Lamictal. Every year Amber's prescription goes through an approval process with Independence Blue Cross. But this year, it was denied. The family believes it was due to the cost.
"Right now, my husband and I are currently paying $300 a day out of our own pockets to keep her medicated while we go through the appeals process," Lisa said.
Lisa says $9,000 a month is not sustainable, and generic forms of the drug do not work for Amber. So, a friend set up a GoFundMe campaign.
The family was just notified Independence Blue Cross is giving Amber an emergency appeal hearing on her prescription.
"My daughter will not survive without this medication," Lisa said. "It is the one drug that works for her and gives her the most normal life that she could possibly have."
She says she is encouraged by President Joe Biden's efforts to bring prescription drug prices down, but if the emergency appeal is denied, the family will likely have to go to Canada, where the drug Amber needs is one tenth the price.