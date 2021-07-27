A group of parents, students, and medical professionals all united before the start of the Central Bucks School District meeting Tuesday night, urging the school board to mandate mask-wearing in schools, especially with the Delta variant spreading quickly.
"We really need to follow the science, and so many voices that are angry and not grounded in science have been really taking over," pediatrician Dr. Mariam Mahnud said.
The group says they are concerned with the district's failure to include recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics in the district's health and safety plan for the new school year.
The group came armed with a petition signed by more than 100 local medical professionals.
"We come armed with data and information," Mahnud said.
But, those against masking children also came ready to fight.
"Why are we forcing these kids to go another year of masks when it's not good for them breathingwise all day, socially they can't have any expression with their friends, they can't talk to their friends," said parent Cherie Andre.
It's a debate every district is grappling with. Many districts have already voted to make masking optional, but COVID continues to be a moving target.