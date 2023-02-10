For Tammy and Kevin White, the last two weeks have been a whirlwind.

They just arrived in Phoenix late Friday afternoon, and what's about to happen this Sunday is finally starting to sink in.

Their son, former Emmaus High School standout Kzir White, is about to play in the biggest game of his life, on the biggest stage.

His mom and dad say he knew it was going to happen. They say they couldn't be prouder.

Emmaus High School held a big pep rally for Kzir earlier this week. His parents said they were very touched by that, and they want to thank everyone back home for their well wishes.

I would also like to add that they are the most delightful family.