SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - The family of the Bucks County teen shot and killed by a hunter in Nockamixon State Park is reacting to the decision to ban certain weapons in state parks.

It was a move that was spurred in large part by the teen's death. His mother and father spoke exclusively with 69 News about their part in helping to bring about the changes.

Dana and Ron Kutt of Sellersville want people to remember their son, Jason.

"If one of his friends needed help," Dana Kutt said, "he didn't care what time of day or night it was, what they needed."

"He was an avid guitar player," Ron Kutt said. "He loved music."

The shape of a guitar sits in the center of a park chair built by Jason's dad, Ron. That chair, along with a tree planted in Jason's honor, both are in the same area of Nockamixon State Park. It's the area where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was when he was shot and killed in a hunting accident in 2020.

"The feelings and the twisted stomach and all that is just something you don't wish on your worst enemy," Ron Kutt said.

Last year, Kenneth Heller pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a prohibited offensive weapon and two hunting law violations, in Jason Kutt's death.

"As we were putting the pieces of the puzzle together," Ron said, "that's when we realized that hey, something happened that shouldn't have happened."

"It was preventable," Dana added.

Ron and Dana helped play a part to some changes to hunting rules, in hopes something like this never happens again.

"DCNR said that, you know, this whole incident rocked their world too," Dana said. "So we came to the table with quite a few suggestions and concerns, and we talked them all out."

At four southeastern state parks - Evansburg, Marsh Creek, White Clay Creek Preserve and Nockamixon - center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited.

"I'm a hunter," Ron said. "I'm no way trying to take anybody's gun or hunting rights away. But those particular type of weapons are just kind of unsafe in an area as populated as this one is."

The family's looking to do more in the future.

"I think this particular change is our first step," Dana said.

The Kutts hope to address the overlap of hunters and civilians within the state parks.

"Maybe larger buffer zones, more safety zones, that sort of thing, you know, to get so that there's not as much intermix between hunters, hikers, civilians, bikers," Ron said.

The parents also created the Jason Kutt Legacy Fund, helping out numerous other causes.

"Car shows, blood drives. 5K walks and runs," Ron said.

"Zumba classes," Dana added. "It felt really good to help others and give back to those people that were there for us when we needed them the most."

The parents tell 69 News their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up. Party at the Park will be at the Quakertown Borough Park on September 10.