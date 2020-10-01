POTTSTOWN, Pa. - High and North Hanover streets served as the scene of a Let Them Play rally organized by parents of student athletes in the Pottstown School District, nearly a week after a virtual school board meeting was inundated with comments and another rally was held to protest the school administration's decision to not have fall sports.
“The reason why we are out here, we want to bring actually attention to why that the school board has denied these kids the opportunity to at least do something,” said organizer Langston Watson.
Representatives with the Pottstown School District say they are well aware of the protests but remain steadfast in their decision.
“As I said the decision made by the board was what they thought was in the best interest of the safety of the students and staff and our community,” said John Armato with the Pottstown School District.
Still, student athletes and parents stood at the corner of High Street and North Hanover Street, a heavily trafficked area in Pottstown, to make their message seen and heard.
“Other school districts have allowed their kids to play sports,” said Watson. “Pottstown has not given us a plan to move forward. They’re not even allowed to practice.”
The district is aware of the difficult line to tow and decision to be made when balancing out health safety during an ongoing pandemic, the need to continue to educate and the mental and social health aspects of interscholastic athletics.
“The board has weighed that against those three groups: students, staff and community,” Armato said.