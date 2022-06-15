DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Two hot-button issues continue to plague the Central Bucks School District and have attracted negative attention from national media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union.
The first issue was a decision by the district last month to ban pride, or rainbow, flags in classrooms and the second is a proposed policy on the table to prohibit placing books in school libraries that have depictions of visual and explicitly written descriptions of sexual acts.
Both issues are causing some community members to allege the district is homophobic and promoting unfair policies that discriminate against LGBTIQA+ students and faculty.
When the district originally banned the flags, a statement from Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh was placed on the district website.
"The reason for the decision is that the flags, once thought to be a statement of support, are now a flashpoint for controversy and divisiveness in our school buildings," Lucabaugh said, in part. "These flags have become a symbol of taking sides."
Doylestown resident Tom Beahm criticized the board for bringing negative attention to the district.
"It can take a lot of time to establish a reputation, and no time at all to undermine it with hate, fear and divisiveness," Beahm said. "The national media have picked up on this district. These meetings have become a Petri dish for the culture wars. The path you are on is not a wise one."
Audrey Ervin, Doylestown Township, identified herself as a psychologist and university professor specializing in working with LGBTQ adults.
"The banning of pride flags is wrong, shortsighted, and goes against what the bulk of psychological research tells us," Ervin said. "Visual symbols normalize various identities, and send clear messages of safety."
She added, "Removing pride flags is naïve, dangerous and myopic, and is a political act."
Several gay and lesbian students and former students told the board that allowing teachers to display a pride flag in the classrooms created safe places for LBGTQ students.
Student Julien Jones blasted the board and the administration.
"You want to put these kids back in the closets," Jones said. "You constantly say you are an ally, and yet you do nothing."
"Banning books about me (LBGTQ students) do not help us," Jones continued. "Nothing that you do helps me. It makes me feel sick to my stomach that I have to call you my superintendent."
"I'm not going to let you silence me," she added. "I will not let you force me back into the closet I was in."
Recent graduate Sean Durkin told the board that banning the pride flag makes a statement that the district is taking a side against the most vulnerable and marginalized students.
"That's not a position the school board should ever take," Durkin said.
Public comment took up two hours of the four-hour meeting.
At the conclusion of the meeting Tuesday night, board member Mariam Mahmud asked the board to take a vote to reverse the decision and allow teachers to display pride flags.
However, district Solicitor Jeffry Garton said the board would first have to get a majority of its members to vote in the affirmative to add the item to the agenda.
While the motion received a second, it did not get the five votes it needed to be placed on the agenda.
A few board members said the board needs to have a much broader conversation on the topic of LGBTQ students.
Board President Dana Hunter said the matter is a much bigger conversation than just pride flags.
"I want a conversation about flags in general," Hunter said.
Lucabaugh agreed.
"The best way to embrace this problem is to embrace our kids," Lucabaugh said. "They deserve to be respected, loved. They deserve to be heard and seen. It's the compassion of human beings that make a difference."
"But what I will not accept is complacency or idly standing by and watching things happen that should not happen," he added.
The other controversial topic of the evening — the district's proposed book policy — brought its own share of debate.
The policy outlines how books should be screened and includes a prohibition on descriptions of sex acts. It also calls for approval from the school board for any new books being added to the libraries.
The board voted to approve the policy on its first reading Tuesday night —a move that raised objections from a few board members who said the policy should have been sent back to the policy committee.