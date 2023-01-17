Teachers, parents, and students are protesting in the Central Bucks School District over a new policy banning pride flags in the classroom.

Dozens were out in front of Central Bucks East High School Tuesday afternoon. Right at 3 p.m., students and teachers marched through the parking lot waving pride flags, something teachers are no longer allowed to do in the classroom.

"Some people have chosen to boycott, some people have chosen just not to attend, but we've chosen to rally," said Keith Willard, a social studies teacher at Holicong Middle School.

Willard said removing the flags from the classroom isolates LGBTQ students.

"For LGBTQ students, when they see these symbols around, when they see a flag, when they see the support, they know that those are teachers, people that they can go to for support and help," said Willard.

Eighth grade student Gwenneth Wohlhiter said she's glad teachers like Willard are speaking out.

"The teachers have really been trying to support us, even with this new policy, so I really am thankful for that," said Wohlhiter.

Dana Roberts was at the protest with her two young children. She said she's worried about the time when they eventually enter the Central Bucks School District.

"It's really disheartening. It's not the world that I want my kids to be in, it's not the community I want to raise them in, and I'd rather be a part of the change then staying stagnant with the process," said Roberts.

In response to the protest, the district released a statement, saying the superintendent is planning to speak with teachers directly, and saying "The intent of these meetings with teachers is to have a meaningful dialogue together, addressing questions that have arisen and providing clarity about what the policy is and is not."

Willard said that doesn't give him hope.

"It just didn't feel right to have administrators next door try to tell us how we can make a policy work that we know is founded in bigotry and discrimination," said Willard.

The protesters agreed, saying the policy can't be worked around, it just needs to go.

"I would hope that the current school board would change their mind about this, and that the future school board members, whoever they are, would think hard about what policies promote inclusion in our district," said Roberts.

The policy itself says its goal is to create "neutrality and balance in the classroom" by eliminating political messaging or the promotion of social agendas, but the protesters claim pride flags and symbols like them simply promote inclusion.