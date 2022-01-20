LANSDALE, Pa. - Some parents in the North Penn School District are fed up. They say they're tired of the mask mandates.
"This is getting absurd, ridiculous, its gotta stop and its gotta end," said congressional candidate John Hayes at Thursday night's North Penn School District board meeting.
It's not only the rules with masking. People are also outraged after a photo of a faculty member and a student went viral. That photo shows a teacher within the North Penn School District taping a mask onto the face of a student at Pennfield Middle School.
"The photo is just another line in a long history of the dictatorial police state they run in this place," said William Patchell, who attended the meeting.
The mother of the child released a statement, saying the photo was only shared privately with the hopes of gaining support. She added that the photo was shared without permission and the situation has taken on a life of its own.
The district has responded, saying that the image does not represent North Penn's values and that after an investigation, they determined that no malice was intended. The situation with the employee is being dealt with.
Some aren't so happy about that response.
"I am appalled at their response," Hayes said. "This is child abuse."