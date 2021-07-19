Business graph generic

Saint-Gobain, a maker of building materials, has started making stone veneer in Quakertown, Bucks County.

Paris-based Saint-Gobain operates in Quakertown through its CertainTeed subsidiary, which produces "STONEfacade" from concrete.

"We’re proud to add another American factory to our manufacturing portfolio,” said Joe Bondi, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Sidings Product Group, in a statement distributed by BusinessWire.

The STONEfacade product can be applied to homes without mortar or masonly skills, according to Saint-Gobain.

The CertainTeed subsidiary was founded in 1904 as American Roofing Co. Saint-Gobain was founded considerably earlier, in 1665 as a maker of mirrors.

 
 
 
 
 

