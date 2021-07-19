Saint-Gobain, a maker of building materials, has started making stone veneer in Quakertown, Bucks County.
Paris-based Saint-Gobain operates in Quakertown through its CertainTeed subsidiary, which produces "STONEfacade" from concrete.
"We’re proud to add another American factory to our manufacturing portfolio,” said Joe Bondi, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Sidings Product Group, in a statement distributed by BusinessWire.
The STONEfacade product can be applied to homes without mortar or masonly skills, according to Saint-Gobain.
The CertainTeed subsidiary was founded in 1904 as American Roofing Co. Saint-Gobain was founded considerably earlier, in 1665 as a maker of mirrors.
Paris-based Saint-Gobain starts stone veneer production in Quakertown
Saint-Gobain, a maker of building materials, has started making stone veneer in Quakertown, Bucks County.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- LANTA door-to-door service looking to hire drivers amid shortage
- Gov. Wolf visits Bethlehem business to highlight Pa. start-ups
- Musikfest allows credit/debit card purchases, eliminates paper tickets
- Indie pop trio AJR to perform at The Great Allentown Fair
- American Energy Partners says it will buy company serving three states
- Wilson warehouse plan faces zoning board on July 27
- Man with loaded shotgun charged in Allentown incident
- Man charged after shots fired into ex-girlfriend's home, Big Woody's bar
- House fire displaces family in Upper Macungie
- Residents react to dead eagle found on Fountain Hill street
Berks Area News
- Coroner: Amity Twp. couple died from smoke inhalation
- Reading Royals announce block party, ticket sales for opening night
- NFL’s first female referee will serve as GRCA keynote speaker
- Community remembers couple killed in Amity house fire
- 2 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Amity Township
- Muhlenberg Township-based GK Elite will design team USA Olympic leotards
- Reading rapper talks about what inspires his art
- World's largest inflatable Slip N' Slide course comes to Bear Creek Mountain Resort
- Parks and Rec Professionals Day celebrated at Berks County Heritage Center
- Reading steps up vaccine efforts, especially in children City officials say
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The Latest: Vaccines won’t be required in Alabama schools
- Nexus Pharmaceuticals Celebrates Grand Opening of New, State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility
- EXPLAINER: What caused South Africa's week of rioting?
- What's next for newspapers as COVID news cycle fades
- Anger as French protesters compare vaccines to Nazi horrors
- Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
- Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
- Whiteford Adds Global Business Adviser to Gov Con Group
- UK opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19
- Pandemic recession ended in April 2020, shortest on record