NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Nelly Jimenez is the Executive Director of ACLAMO Family Centers in Pottstown and Norristown in Montgomery counties.
It's the county's only full-service agency serving Latino families. She says it's been a challenge reaching Latino families with the latest information about COVID-19.
"Part of it is the language barrier, it's also...a lot of our community members are essential workers, they work long hours they don't necessarily get the information that many of us have," Jimenez said.
Her organization has been trying to educate through social media to target that population. But next week it's also planning a boots-on-the-ground approach in partnership with the county and department of health.
On Monday there will be a free mobile bilingual testing site at its Pottstown location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be at the Norristown location Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The events also serve to educate, and provide supplies.
"Many families have struggled to get PPE," Jimenez said.
Jimenez says the partnership with the county and health department is a big deal.
"Because ACLAMO is the trusted agency in the county, for many Latinos, partnering with the health department and mobile unit brings another level of trust in the community," Jimenez said.