SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The excitement is building for the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The crowds are building in Arizona ahead of Sunday's game. People are flying in from all across the country.

Old Town Scottsdale is the site of the official NFL tailgate.

Fans have been arriving since the weekend, but they expect the bulk to start arriving over the next few days leading up to Sunday.

As you know, Eagles fans have a reputation, but the ones we spoke with said they're truly just misunderstood.

A man in a Santa suit, who is one famous victim of the Eagles fans' ire, said he's finally ready to take Birds fans off the naughty list.

Santa won't call himself an Eagles fan yet, but he did tell me if he were a betting man his money would be on Philadelphia.