PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The attorney for a man charged in a shooting death outside a well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop last week says he will argue that his client acted in self-defense.
Defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. said Monday that 36-year-old Paul Burkert of Reading was “getting pummeled” before the shooting early Thursday outside Pat’s King of Steaks in south Philadelphia. Reports say the fight started over football.
Burkert was arrested a few blocks away from Pat's Steak's, according to police.
He is charged with murder, reckless endangering, evidence-tampering, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 23-year-old David Padro of Camden, New Jersey.
Padro's family and friends gathered for a vigil for him Sunday evening outside the shop.