PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Paving on I-95 is expected to begin Wednesday night as crews work around the clock after a vehicle fire led to the collapse of a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

The roadway is anticipated to reopen this weekend.

The final layer of sub-base will be placed Wednesday, setting the stage for paving, which is anticipated to begin at night.

Additionally, crews are doing concrete work to reinforce areas of the existing roadway prior to paving and placing the center barrier.