POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Reports of a gas odor in the air prompted a utility crew to return to the area where a home exploded in Pottstown, Montgomery County.
PECO said it received the reports on Monday in the area of Hale and Jefferson streets, about two blocks away from the site of the explosion.
A spokesperson says crews responded within 30 minutes and made repairs.
It's not clear what caused the leak, PECO said.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion on Hale Street on May 26th. Four kids and their grandmother died in the blast. The kids' parents were seriously hurt.