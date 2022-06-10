PECO crews work investigate at Pottstown fatal house explosion scene

PECO crews at the scene of a deadly house explosion in Pottstown (May 27, 2022)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Reports of a gas odor in the air prompted a utility crew to return to the area where a home exploded in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

PECO said it received the reports on Monday in the area of Hale and Jefferson streets, about two blocks away from the site of the explosion.

A spokesperson says crews responded within 30 minutes and made repairs.

It's not clear what caused the leak, PECO said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion on Hale Street on May 26th. Four kids and their grandmother died in the blast. The kids' parents were seriously hurt.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.