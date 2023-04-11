RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian crash brought traffic to a halt on Route 309 in Bucks County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Richland Township, just north of Quakertown.

At least one tractor-trailer appeared to be involved.

Traffic was stopped on the northbound side while police investigated.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known.

Police did not release further details about what happened.