U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian died after an SUV hit him in Montgomery County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 100 in front of the Upland Square shopping center, on the border of Upper Pottsgrove and West Pottsgrove townships.

The man tried to cross Route 100 from Upland Square Drive to North State Street, according to Upper Pottsgrove Township Police.

Police said an SUV was traveling south on Route 100 when it hit the pedestrian in the center southbound lane, south of the intersection. The man was taken to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the county coroner.

The coroner says the cause of death was blunt impact injuries.

The SUV's driver had minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to the crash may contact the Upper Pottsgrove Police Department at 610-326-8446.