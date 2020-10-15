LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A man walking in traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was hit and killed early Thursday morning, state police said.
Troopers were called around 4:20 a.m. to the Northeast Extension for a report of a man walking in and out of traffic.
By the time police got there, the man, who has not yet been identified, had been hit by multiple vehicles in the right lane and died at the scene, police said.
It happened on the northbound side around mile marker 46.4 in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County.
The northbound lanes were shut down at the Quakertown exit and all traffic was being detoured onto Route 663, causing massive delays around the area through the morning commute. The turnpike reopened shortly before 10 a.m.
State police are trying to identify the man and figure out why he was walking on the highway.
He's described as white, about 5-foot-10 and 190-200 pounds.
Anyone with information on his identity or witnesses to the crash should call state police at 610-395-1438.