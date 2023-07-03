WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. – Police say a woman was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Montgomery County.

It happened Sunday afternoon in West Pottsgrove Township on Berks Street, near Little Vine Street.

A neighbor who says they heard the crash said many drivers who take the road don't respect the speed limit.

"I looked outside and I just seen a lady got hit by a car, same way. It looked like she was getting something out of her trunk maybe, and they just ran right into the back of her and crushed her," said Chad Marshall. "I seen it almost happen to my woman. It almost happened to me. I've had my door taken off my truck before so it's a problem out here."

There's no word on the victim's condition or if the driver will face charges.