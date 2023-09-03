RICHLAND TWP. — A male pedestrian was killed in a crash on Route 309 in Richland Township, Bucks County, on Saturday night.

According to Richland Township Police, the crash occurred between West Pumping Station Road and Sunshine Drive. Due to a "serious accident" just after 9 p.m. Saturday, police said that stretch of Route 309 would be shut down for several hours and advised people to avoid the area.

Around 10:30 p.m., Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck confirmed the man had been killed after being struck by a motor vehicle. He has not yet been identified because officials are working to notify his next of kin, Buck said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.