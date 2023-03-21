PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle last week.

Perkasie Borough Police, along with Perkasie Fire Department Personnel and Grandview Hospital Medics, were sent to the area of 411 East Walnut Street in Perkasie Borough Friday, March 17.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was crossing Walnut Street mid block when he entered the roadway and was hit by a vehicle that was traveling west on East Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to Grandview Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries, police said.

Police say that a preliminary investigation suggests that speed was not a factor in the crash.

Perkasie Borough Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Bucks County District Attorneys Office Crash Investigation Team.