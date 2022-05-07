pedestrian struck crash death accident generic graphic

HATFIELD TWP. Pa. - Police said 63-year-old man was struck and killed Friday night near the 700 block of Bethlehem Pike.

Police responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. and say that man was hit by a car traveling south in the left lane as he was trying to cross the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his identity is being held until they can notify his next of kin. 

The details of the crash are still under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or have other information to contact Cpl. Michael Sloan or Sgt. Jeffrey Boyd at (215) 855-0903.  

