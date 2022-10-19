WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for information in a serious pedestrian crash.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 7:30 a.m.

A 66-year-old man was hit by a car on Street Road, near Taylor Avenue, police said. He suffered a serious head wound and was unconscious when officers arrived.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition, police said Wednesday, but he has a long road of rehab ahead due to the traumatic brain injury.

Meanwhile, investigators say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe the pedestrian was in the road when he was hit, noting there are no sidewalks in the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Cpl. Neipp at 215-343-3311 ext. 209.