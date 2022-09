SOUDERTON, Pa. -- In honor of National Recovery Month, St. Luke's Penn Foundation is hosting its first "Recovery is for Everyone Walk."

The 1.7 mile walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Hope 22 Festival site in Souderton.

Walkers will have the opportunity to "Walk with a Doc" to learn more about substance use disorder and recovery.

Afterwards, participants can enjoy free food, music, kids' activities, giveaways, and more.

There is no cost to participate in the walk.