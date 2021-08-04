Neil Patel was 20 years young.
He was a senior class president at Upper Merion High School, a Penn State honors student, a musician, performer, and an athlete.
But those who knew him loved his heart.
"He was just so caring, loving, and just empathetic to a fault," said friend Nick Marino.
Our very own Wendy Davis can say the same. She knew Neil too, and stood by the family for four months of dark days.
Neil contracted COVID-19 in late March. He was just days away from getting a vaccine.
It would be a difficult fight, and on August 1, Neil passed away.
His family wrote in a statement that "legacy was something that Neil thought of a lot, even at his young age of 20. We will celebrate Neil and champion what he stood for in all of our remaining days."
"It's just a testament to his life and his journey, but he has brought community members together, they probably would've never met had it not been for his journey," said family friend Fran Littlewood.
Neil's journey and all those who supported him along the way are paying it forward in his honor.
Neil's blood type was B-positive, so a blood drive was only right.
"He was all about being positive and living life and being passionate. I mean you look at his picture and you read his story, you see the passion in his eyes and you see the love that he had," Littlewood said.
Appointments at Hope Community Church were filled.
It's what Neil would have done for others, and how his dogged determination and reassurance remind his friends and loved ones to keep going.
"He was able to just bring out parts of you that you thought weren't there and he would grab your hand, like when he said everything was gonna be OK, it was going to be OK," Marino said.