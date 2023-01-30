LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school is dismissing early Monday after a threat against the school.

Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, are being bused home, and those that usually walk must have someone pick them up, the district said in a notice to parents.

A heavy police presence will be on campus as students are being dismissed.

All evening activities are also canceled, the district said.

The investigation began earlier Monday morning when the district found out about a threat against the middle school, officials said.

Students and staff were being held in their classrooms, and no one was allowed in or out of the building as police investigated.

The decision to dismiss early was made later Monday morning.

The investigation continues.