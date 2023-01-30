LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school is dismissing early Monday after threats against the school.

Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, were sent home early. All evening activities are also canceled, the district said.

Police notified the district about the threat of a shooting against the middle school that was made to a national crisis line, according to district Superintendent Todd Bauer.

Upon learning of the threat, police immediately reported to the building and worked in collaboration with NPSD Security and Administration to investigate and sweep the building, Bauer said.

Several police units and county detectives were on site for precautionary reasons.

The school was placed in a “Hold,” which meant that students remained in their classrooms and did not go from one class to another, Bauer said.

Bauer said the district also utilized a “Lock Out” as an additional precaution to keep students and staff safe, meaning no one was permitted to enter or leave the building.

While NPSD personnel and law enforcement continued to investigate the situation, the school remained in a hold and lock out until around noon when the district learned of a bomb threat, Bauer said. At that time, in consultation with police, Penndale was dismissed out of an abundance of caution.

At this time there is nothing to corroborate either of the threats, police said.

Bauer said the district does not have reason to suspect that it was a Penndale student who made the threat. Rumors of students being taken out of school in handcuffs are not true, Bauer said.

A decision regarding whether or not students and staff will report to Penndale Tuesday will be decided Monday evening in collaboration with local law enforcement. In the event that school is not in session, the district would use a virtual day for Penndale.

The investigation is ongoing.