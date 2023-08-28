ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - In another loud, contentious and long school board meeting, the Pennridge School Board voted 5-4 to adopt a new curriculum that's been at the center of several heated debates since last year.

All curriculum changes recommended by Jordan Adams and his third-party consulting firm, Vermilion, are set to be implemented, effective immediately, except for those made for first through fifth-grade social studies. Those teachers will have one year to prepare before implementing those changes the following school year.

"You're too removed to be making these backwards judgments and pushing the district and the curriculum back hundreds of years. Shame on you," said Leah Foster Rash, a parent in the district, during the hours-long meeting.

The board also approved implementing a new government, civics, and economics course for ninth graders. That measure will be reviewed again on Sept. 18.

"We need to be teaching facts and encouraging students to formulate their own opinions," said board member Megan Banis-Clemens, who voted in favor of the measures.

Most commenters were parents who said they didn't want to be there that night but were forced by their beliefs to do so.

"Not a single parent should be here," said resident Dan Shapiro. "We should be home with our kids, hearing about their first day of school."

Kevin Foster, a Pennridge School District father of three, agreed.

"Instead, I'm here with the most chaotic board in Pennridge history," he said.

Shapiro and Foster joined the ranks of many parents, educators and community members who were driven to appear at the meeting to comment on proposed changes to the school district's history and social studies curriculum.

"Can I just say that you've heard over months and months and it's a complete failure of leadership that you have not listened to logical concerns?" another resident at the podium asked.

The majority spoke out against Vermilion, a third party hired to review Pennridge's curriculum, with a small handful speaking in support of the measure.

"Can't we all agree that history is fundamental and the United States is the greatest country in the world?" said resident Matt Carbonaro.

"The Hillsdale curriculum is being portrayed as racist, filled with false information and white nationalism, because it has a positive, pro-American storyline," one man said at the podium. "The opposition to it is based on a political stance based on a belief that our country is not good."

Yet more commented that adopting a new curriculum on the first day of school was unfair to teachers who would have to implement it quickly.

"It's 3,000 pages and the teachers just got it last week and school started today," Cheryl Castro, a mom with a junior in the school district, told 69 News at a rally before the meeting.

Many comments were met with jeers or cheers from the lively audience in attendance.

Laura Gozzard said teachers needed more time to implement new lessons into their lesson plans. She compared introducing completely new material without adequate preparation time to "building the plane while flying it."

In another, slightly less contentious vote, the board voted to adopt seventh-grade and eighth-grade reading courses on Monday.

Another concern brought up at the meeting was losing staff over this issue. Last year many were disappointed to learn the school's superintendent resigned. Monday's agenda also included approving a new superintendent.

Vermilion is a third-party contractor hired by the school board less than a year ago to consult on the school's curriculum. Vermilion's founder, Jordan Adams, has ties to Hillsdale College, which is a private, conservative Christian college. Many fear the school's contract with the company will result in students learning a whitewashed version of history.

"Why do we have a non-qualified person to write curriculum when we have highly qualified and knowledgeable people on our staff," asked another taking to the podium in the meeting.

Vermilion Education founder Jordan Adams appeared via Zoom during a lengthy school board committee meeting in June.

According to Adams, the district would decide what assistance Vermilion would provide and whether to take their recommendations.

During his June presentation, Adams analyzed fiction and nonfiction criteria for seventh and eighth grade students. The presentation provided opportunities to strengthen Pennridge's curriculum in five ways.

One way is by introducing additional works of fiction, poetry and nonfiction for students to read, analyze, discuss and write about.

A second opportunity Adams cited was to "ensure that texts and topics will not disproportionately affect those who have experienced trauma or otherwise lead to disruptive behavior on the part of students."

The third chance to improve Pennridge's curriculum was predicated on establishing a district policy on whether mental health education and resources constitute English language arts lessons or non-curricular presentations.

He also recommended the district ensure that non-fiction articles include questions to help students identify the writer's perspective. By doing this, Adams noted, it would shield teachers from being unfairly accused of bias.

"The concern is that by not having additional context...I think there's a risk in opening teachers up to assertions or claims that they are trying to push a certain viewpoint or policy when in reality they are just teaching the non-fiction work," he said previously.

The final improvement opportunity would be ensuring that all texts are free of sexualized content that could be "best left to the home and to parent discretion." Adams cited two books, read excerpts as examples and later provided lists of recommended books, including novels and short stories.

At that meetings' end, board member Joan Cullen called for a vote to terminate the contract with Vermilion, citing a breach of contract.

"Not honest, not transparent. This is not the most transparent person we’ve worked with," said Cullen. That vote was defeated 5-4.

Other business

In other news, the board approved several personnel hires within the school district.

Motion to approve Timothy Keddie as high school principal, effective date to be determined, at a salary of $163,711.

Keddie said he was “truly honored to become principal of Pennridge High School.”

“I look forward to working with fantastic staff administrators and, most importantly, the students…” Keddie said.

Motion to approve Hilary Czaplicki as high school house principal, effective Aug. 28, 2023, at a salary of $144,815.

"Thank you again for this opportunity. When 2,400 of my best friends walked in (the school) this morning, I knew while I was here," said Czaplicki.

Maria Pulli was approved as Deibler Elementary School principal, effective date to be determined, at a salary of $154,453.

The board also approved a transfer of Howard Vogel from math supervisor to Bedminster Elementary School principal, effective Monday, at a salary of $154,453.

Cullen opposed this appointment because Vogel was needed as a math supervisor.

"The situation we have now is not good because too few people are trying to do the work of many people. Now we’re going to add another supervisor hole," she said.

Already approved by the board, Steve Brown was recognized as Central Middle School assistant principal. "I was Bucks County born and raised, and I’m happy to be back home," said Brown.