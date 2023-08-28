ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Despite heated public comment opposing the measures, the Pennridge School Board voted 5-4 to adopt a new social studies curriculum that will be introduced for the 2024-25 school year.

"You're too removed to be making these backwards judgments and pushing the district and the curriculum back hundreds of years. Shame on you," said Leah Foster Rash, a parent in the district.

The board also approved implementing a new government, civics, and economics course for ninth graders. That measure will be reviewed again on Sept. 18.

"We need to be teaching facts and encouraging students to formulate their own opinions," said board member Megan Banis-Clemens, who voted in favor of the measures.

Most commenters were parents who said they didn't want to be there that night but were forced by their beliefs to do so.

"Not a single parent should be here," said resident Dan Shapiro. "We should be home with our kids, hearing about their first day of school."

Kevin Foster, a Pennridge School District father of three, agreed.

"Instead, I'm here with the most chaotic board in Pennridge history," he said.

Shapiro and Foster joined the ranks of many parents, educators and community members who were driven to appear at the meeting to comment on proposed changes to the school district's history and social studies curriculum.

Some supported the measure and felt the lessons provided a positive take on American history.

"Can't we all agree that history is fundamental and the United States is the greatest country in the world?" said resident Matt Carbonaro.

Others found fault with the consultancy Vermillion Education, hired to assist in the curriculum, citing political agendas informing content.

Yet more commented that adopting a new curriculum on the first day of school was unfair to teachers who would have to implement it quickly.

Many comments were met with jeers or cheers from the lively audience in attendance.

Laura Gozzard said teachers needed more time to implement new lessons into their lesson plans. She compared introducing completely new material without adequate preparation time to "building the plane while flying it."

In another, slightly less contentious vote, the board voted to adopt seventh-grade and eighth-grade reading courses on Monday.

Vermilion Education founder Jordan Adams appeared via Zoom during a lengthy school board committee meeting in June.

According to Adams, Vermilion Education was hired to assist the school district in reviewing its curriculum. He noted that the district would decide what assistance Vermilion would provide and whether to take their recommendations.

During his June presentation, Adams analyzed fiction and nonfiction criteria for seventh and eighth grade students. The presentation provided opportunities to strengthen Pennridge's curriculum in five ways.

One way is by introducing additional works of fiction, poetry and nonfiction for students to read, analyze, discuss and write about.

A second opportunity Adams cited was to "ensure that texts and topics will not disproportionately affect those who have experienced trauma or otherwise lead to disruptive behavior on the part of students."

The third chance to improve Pennridge's curriculum was predicated on establishing a district policy on whether mental health education and resources constitute English language arts lessons or non-curricular presentations.

He also recommended the district ensure that non-fiction articles include questions to help students identify the writer's perspective. By doing this, Adams noted, it would shield teachers from being unfairly accused of bias.

"The concern is that by not having additional context...I think there's a risk in opening teachers up to assertions or claims that they are trying to push a certain viewpoint or policy when in reality they are just teaching the non-fiction work," he said previously.

The final improvement opportunity would be ensuring that all texts are free of sexualized content that could be "best left to the home and to parent discretion." Adams cited two books, read excerpts as examples and later provided lists of recommended books, including novels and short stories.

At the meetings' end, board member Joan Cullen called for a vote to terminate the contract with Vermilion, citing a breach of contract.

"Not honest, not transparent. This is not the most transparent person we’ve worked with," said Cullen. The vote was defeated 5-4.

Other business

In other news, the board approved several personnel hires within the school district.

Motion to approve Timothy Keddie as high school principal, effective date to be determined, at a salary of $163,711.

Keddie said he was “truly honored to become principal of Pennridge High School.”

“I look forward to working with fantastic staff administrators and, most importantly, the students…” Keddie said.

Motion to approve Hilary Czaplicki as high school house principal, effective Aug. 28, 2023, at a salary of $144,815.

"Thank you again for this opportunity. When 2,400 of my best friends walked in (the school) this morning, I knew while I was here," said Czaplicki.

Maria Pulli was approved as Deibler Elementary School principal, effective date to be determined, at a salary of $154,453.

The board also approved a transfer of Howard Vogel from math supervisor to Bedminster Elementary School principal, effective Monday, at a salary of $154,453.

Cullen opposed this appointment because Vogel was needed as a math supervisor.

"The situation we have now is not good because too few people are trying to do the work of many people. Now we’re going to add another supervisor hole," she said.

Already approved by the board, Steve Brown was recognized as Central Middle School assistant principal. "I was Bucks County born and raised, and I’m happy to be back home," said Brown.