PERKASIE, Pa. - Some people are outraged after confusion over a Bucks County school board meeting.

The Pennridge school board was scheduled to hold regular committee meetings Wednesday night, but a message posted on the district's Twitter at 3:30 p.m. said they were postponed until Thursday night due to the air quality alerts.

Then at 4:56 p.m., the district tweeted the meeting would proceed at 6 p.m. Wednesday as scheduled, but via Zoom. The message said a public link would be posted.

Those tweets have since been deleted, as of mid-morning Thursday.

Now some parents and district community members say the school board was trying to hold the meeting at the last minute to avoid opposition, which was expected at the meetings.

Video clips sent to 69 News show board members appeared to be on the Zoom call Wednesday evening, but the public and media, including our reporter, were not allowed in to the meeting for a while.

Conversations got heated between board members, the video clips show, with arguing about whether the meeting should be held or if it's a violation of the Sunshine Act, which requires advance notice of meetings. Rescheduled meetings must have 24 hours prior notice.

"I think it's outrageous that the public has been so disrespected to have this changing back and forth, at the last minute, up until one hour before this meeting," board member Joan Cullen is heard saying. "It's pretty obvious what's going on, it wasn't a mistake."

Someone on the call is heard saying there were more than 300 people in the Zoom "waiting room."

When the meeting is virtually opened up to the public and our 69 News reporter joined the call, a statement was read on behalf of the district saying the meeting will be rescheduled. A new date was not announced.

No further updates were posted on the district's Twitter page or website.

Parents were expected to voice their concerns Wednesday night over the hiring of a consulting agency, Vermilion Education, which is expected to take over the district's curriculum. Those opposed to the new contract say Vermilion is closely connected with Hillsdale College, a private, conservative Christian school in Michigan.

It's not clear when Wednesday's committee meetings will be held. A regular school board meeting, not committee meetings, is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m., according to the district calendar.

69 News has reached out to the district and school board for comment but has not heard back.