E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - The Pennridge community heard from the consulting firm hired to shape the district's social studies curriculum, a topic that has sparked controversy among the school board, parents and educators.

Vermilion Education founder Jordan Adams appeared via Zoom during Tuesday night's lengthy school board committee meetings.

Adams said the company was hired to assist the school district in reviewing its curriculum. He noted the district would decide what assistance Vermilion would provide and ultimately whether to take their recommendations.

Adams' presentation included an analysis of fiction and nonfiction criteria for seventh and eighth grade students. He noted there are opportunities to strengthen Pennridge's curriculum in five ways.

One way is by introducing additional works of fiction, poetry and nonfiction for students to read analyze, discuss and write about.

A second opportunity Adams cited was to "ensure that texts and topics will not disproportionately affect those who have experienced trauma or otherwise lead to disruptive behavior on the part of students."

The third chance to improve Pennridge's curriculum was predicated on the establishment of a district policy on whether mental health education and resources are to constitute English language arts lessons or non-curricular presentations.

He also recommended the district ensure that non-fiction articles include questions to help students identify the writer's perspective. By doing this, Adams noted, it would shield teachers from being unfairly accused of bias.

"The concern is that by not having additional context...I think there's a risk in opening teachers up to assertions or claims that they are trying to push a certain viewpoint or policy when in reality they are just teaching the non-fiction work," he said.

The final opportunity for improvement would be ensure that all texts are free of sexualized content that could be "best left to the home and to parent discretion." Adams cited two books and read excerpts as examples and later provided lists of recommended books which included novels and short stories.

During a public comment session, various speakers expressed concerns about the hiring of Vermilion. They included the allegation that the board had illegally hired Vermilion and in doing so, kept the public unaware of the proceedings.

Another speaker was concerned about the district's curriculum supervisors' role moving forward and how the consulting contract would alter the district's administration and teachers.

Finally, Adams faced allegations that his company is motivated to implement a political agenda. The allegations stemmed from his firm's affiliation with Hillsdale College. Adams has denied the allegations.

Earlier in the meeting the board reviewed various policies during the policy committee meeting.

The first policy reviewed involved changes to Policy 235.1 which governs district surveys. The edits would establish criteria for "controversial and third party" surveys. "Controversial issues" would be defined as topics related to personal beliefs such as "religion, social, political and geo-political matters, sexual orientation and gender identity." A "controversial survey" was defined as one that would "seek feedback from the participant through close and open-ended questions through questionnaires, surveys, or informal polls."

Another proposed addition required that at the beginning of each school year, parents and guardians would have the opportunity to identify their child's participation in all controversial and third-party surveys. Parents can give permission for their child to participate in controversial and third-party survey and request a survey review before offering consent for their child to participate.

The revision stipulated further that no controversial or third-party surveys other than those adopted by the board are to be distributed unless the survey is authorized.

Directors' review was on the policy's second reading and no changes were made Tuesday night.

A second policy revision involved the use of restrooms and locker rooms. The policy was adopted May 10 and is known officially as Policy 720. The changes centered around staff restroom access and the prohibition of student access -- no matter gender identity or sex -- to staff-only multi-user restroom facilities located in student-restricted areas, such as the faculty room.

The review was on the policy's first reading.

A third committee review involved Policy 109 which covers resource materials. In this case, resource materials involve reference books, classroom and school library collections, multimedia materials, maps, library books, software, periodicals and other instructional and professional development resource materials.

The review was for discussion purposes and directors wrestled with definitions of explicit and non-explicit materials among other topics. This included the reading outloud of a book with explicit material.

During a public comment session, some speakers questioned the policies, stating they violated or marginalized students' rights and in general undermined the district's educational agenda.

The meeting lasted more than six hours, ending around 1 a.m. The board is scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.