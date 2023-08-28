The Pennridge School District is expected to appoint a new superintendent.

The school board will consider an employment agreement with Angelo Berrios during the board's Monday night meeting, a district spokesperson said.

Berrios has been the principal at Abington Senior High School in Montgomery County since 2013.

Monday's meeting is set for 7 p.m.

The school board also planned a community forum where the public can get to know Berrios and ask questions. That's set for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pennridge High School. The event will also be livestreamed, recorded and available online.

Questions can be submitted online ahead of time.