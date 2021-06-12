PERKASIE, Pa. - This year’s prom court at Pennridge High School looked a little different, and it wasn’t because of the pandemic.
"It's been my dream since I was little to be prom queen because my mom was homecoming queen. So, I was like, ‘oh that would be the cherry on top,’” Carly Levy said.
Last month, both Levy and Courtney Steiner were nominated by their classmates to compete for this year's title of Pennridge High School's prom queen.
"When we were nominated people kept coming up to us and they were like, 'oh, we nominated you guys for prom court.’ And it just became more and more people,” Steiner said.
However, the two didn't run against each other.
They've been a couple since March.
"But I didn't think they would allow it to happen. I couldn't imagine Pennridge doing that. That's why it was so surprising and exciting,” Levy said.
After a few week process, a whole lot of votes, and a lot of anticipation, the couple was crowned Pennridge High School's Prom Queens on Friday, June 4th.
This was a first for the school.
"It was like fireworks and it everybody was screaming, the atmosphere was so positive and that really made me feel safe and accepted in my school, which was really nice,” Levy said.
It’s an achievement that means more than a title.
"To see this happen, I think is so positive and so enlightening for just our class. I think the student body at Pennridge is just becoming so much more accepting and so open to educating themselves and everything like that,” Steiner said.
"It was surprising, but in the best way possible,” Levy added.
With the month of June known as "Pride," the couple has a whole lot of love and appreciation for those who stood by their side.
"Just the overwhelming support that we've gotten, we are so immensely grateful. And I'm really proud of our class and just want them to know that we are so proud of them,” Steiner said.
Steiner is attending Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster to study biology on a pre-med track.
Levy is studying meteorology and atmospheric science at Penn State in State College.