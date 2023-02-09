PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - The principal of a Bucks County high school was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence.

Stephen Cashman, 50, was stopped late Saturday night on Swamp Road in Plumstead Township, police said.

An officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol, and Cashman, who's the principal of Pennridge High School, could not pass field sobriety tests, township police said.

He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending the results of blood tests.

A spokesperson for Pennridge School District said the district will have a statement Thursday afternoon.