FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A junior at Pennridge High School was killed in a fiery crash in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old Sellersville teen went off the road and slammed into a home just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Allentown Road in Franconia Township, township police said.

The BMW caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The teen, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire did not spread to the home, but the home was determined to be structurally unsafe and the family is being relocated, police said.

Five people were home at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt.

Authorities did not release the teen's name, but said an autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death.

Speed appears to have been a factor in the wreck, police said, but it is still under investigation.

"As you may be aware the Pennridge High School community suffered a great loss last night with the death of an 11th-grade student. Our thoughts, prayers, and full support are with his family," the Pennridge School District said in a statement.

"This young man joined the PHS family last year as a 10th grader and this year, he attended the Tech School for Automotive and received his high school courses through our cyber programming. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially our students, their families, and our staff. The child’s mother has also asked us to continue to speak with other parents about the importance of safe driving."

The district says its schools have Crisis Intervention Teams made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel. Supports are also available through the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, St. Luke’s Penn Foundation, and Lakeside Counseling, the district said.

The district says to reach out to your child’s counselor, or the main office at 215-453-6944, if you need additional support for your child or family.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 215-723-6778.