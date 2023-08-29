ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Among a long and contentious Pennridge school board meeting were several personnel hires within the district.

The board voted unanimously to hire Angelo Berrios as superintendent under a three-year contract. He was the principal at Abington Senior High School in Montgomery County since 2013.

The public can get to know Berrios at a community forum on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pennridge High School. The event will also be livestreamed, recorded and available online.Questions can be submitted online ahead of time.

Berrios will replace David Bolton, who was the superintendent since August 2018. He announced his retirement during a school board meeting in June, and the board included an official separation agreement dated for Oct. 31, 2023. The school board also approved an extension of his current leave of medical absence, which began June 9, through Oct. 31.

Also during Monday night's meeting, Timothy Keddie was approved as high school principal at a salary of $163,711.

Keddie said he was “truly honored to become principal of Pennridge High School.”

“I look forward to working with fantastic staff administrators and, most importantly, the students…” Keddie said.

Hilary Czaplicki was hired as high school house principal, effective Monday, at a salary of $144,815.

"Thank you again for this opportunity. When 2,400 of my best friends walked in (the school) this morning, I knew while I was here," said Czaplicki.

Maria Pulli was approved as Deibler Elementary School principal at a salary of $154,453.

The board also approved a transfer of Howard Vogel from math supervisor to Bedminster Elementary School principal, effective Monday, at a salary of $154,453.

Cullen opposed this appointment because Vogel was needed as a math supervisor.

"The situation we have now is not good because too few people are trying to do the work of many people. Now we’re going to add another supervisor hole," she said.

Already approved by the board, Steve Brown was recognized as Central Middle School assistant principal. "I was Bucks County born and raised, and I’m happy to be back home," said Brown.