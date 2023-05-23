PERKASIE, Pa. - Some students in the Pennridge School District took time to remember those who died while serving our country.

About 200 seventh-graders from Pennridge North Middle School placed flags at veterans' graves and tidied up around the headstones, the district said.

The students and teachers placed about 300 flags on graves at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery and St. Stephen's Cemetery in Perkasie on Friday.

The community service trip is planned yearly, weather-permitting, ahead of Memorial Day.