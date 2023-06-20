EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A chaotic school board meeting with a lengthy agenda went late into the night in Bucks County.

It's not the first time the Pennridge School District has seen an hours-long meeting with a lot of fighting. The board members don't seem to agree on much, but they've still moved ahead with the curriculum consulting firm that has dozens of people still speaking out.

On Tuesday night, most of the fighting centered around that firm.

One after the other during public comment, teachers and parents made their position known.

"What are you doing to the curriculum, to our children's future, and tax payer's money?" one speaker said.

"You claim you're trying to get it out, but you've brought it right in front of all of us," said another.

They're saying no to the already-hired curriculum-based consulting firm, Vermilion Education.

"By a show of hands, who wants Vermilion to be part of our children's education? No one on the board is even raising their hand," said another speaker.

They say they're concerned because they believe Vermilion has a political agenda.

"You guys just have to admit this whole Vermilion thing is explicit bias," said a speaker.

At least 1,300 people oppose it.

For the first time, outraged parents and teachers got to hear from the CEO of that firm. CEO Jordan Adam joined the meeting via Zoom, and presented a PowerPoint of planned curriculum.

Another issue is a policy that one board member says violates the law.

Hours before, people opposed a policy regarding bathrooms which states there will be separate public restrooms on the basis of sex.

"I wish we had a little more compassion for our students and those that are struggling with this, and we would have had a much simpler solution to this that would be legal," a board member said.

Tuesday's meeting went well after 10 p.m.

Another meeting is set for Wednesday night, where the board is supposed to move forward with policies that were discussed Tuesday night.

No word from the board if they have any plans to rescind the consulting firm's contract.