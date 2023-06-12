PERKASIE, Pa. – At another contentious Pennridge School Board meeting Monday night, Bucks County residents pressed board members on issues ranging from the school curriculum to the last-minute postponement of last week's meeting.
During Monday's initial public comment, many attendees took issue with "Policy 109," which the board passed last fall to regulate use of reading materials in school libraries.
According to the district's communication office, the policy is designed to establish "comprehensive, varied, and age-appropriate resources" for students, and it includes a review process for challenging materials that do not meet these standards.
However, some Pennridge parents say Policy 109 is reflective of a larger national trend of "banning books" by conservative school boards.
Sellersville resident Jane Kramer accused the board of being "more interested in the Moms for Liberty playbook" — in reference to the conservative education nonprofit — than the interests of Pennridge teachers and students.
"You are cowards concealing your true intentions," McClennan said before calling for the resignation of board Vice President Megan Banis-Clemens, which drew applause from the crowd.
In a passionate speech, East Rockhill Township resident Laura Foster noted the "irony" of Policy 109-related items being classified as "obsolete" by the meeting's agenda. The fact that most of removed materials were written by minority or LGBT authors was important, Foster said.
The board took no further action on Policy 109. Those speaking out Monday night asked the board for more clarity on why each book was being weeded out. The board members said they will try to get that in time for the vote, which will likely take place during the June 21 regular meeting.
Vermillion curriculum
Later during the meeting, attendees also took issue with the district's contract with Vermillion Education — a consultant with ties to Hillsdale College, a private Christian school in Michigan — to revise school curriculum for K-12 students. Transparency was again a major issue, as several residents expressed displeasure with both the content and the vague terms of the contract.
Speaking in opposition to the contract, Foster said the Vermillion deal amounted to an "indoctrination of religion" into Pennridge schools. She accused the board of following a political agenda promoted by "DeSantis and Abbott," referring to the Republican governors of Florida and Texas, respectively.
Levy called the contract "fiscally irresponsible," due to the lack of a clear compensation amount for Vermillion.
"How can we possibly be hiring someone with no responsibility?" Levy asked the board.
The board took no action regarding its contract with Vermillion Education.
Meeting confusion
Monday's committee meetings were originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but were postponed at the last minute due to unhealthy air quality concerns across the area. In accordance with Pennsylvania's "Sunshine Act," a new meeting could not be scheduled without 24 hours' notice.
Taking to the podium again, Kramer used most of her allotted time to demand an apology for the confusion, drawing applause.
"I know I — and I suspect many other people in the audience — have really had enough board infighting, disrespectful behavior to staff and the public, and just overall unprofessional behavior," Kramer said.
"I invite the board president and vice president to take the rest of my three minutes to apologize to this community," she said.
After initial silence from the board, member Ronald Wurz apologized directly to Kramer and the community.
Other board members apologized for the confusion, but said they were not notified of the postponement until the public also found out.
The Pennridge School Board's policy, curriculum, and personnel committees will meet on Tuesday, June 20. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.